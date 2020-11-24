Viola Elaine Floyd
Evinston - Floyd, Viola Elaine, 90, Retired Educator, passed away November 22, 2020. Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Floyd will be a private gathering. Reverend Harrington Smith will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.
