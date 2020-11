To the Floyd Family:



Ms. Floyd truly represented her career well with dignity and love! Ms. Floyd was a very kind- hearted teacher who believed in and ensured each student she encountered at Fessenden High School was successful!



As a 1970 graduate of Fessenden High School, I embrace Ms. Floyd as one of the many treasures that was dedicated to the school community!



May Ms. Floyd’s legacy live on as you treasure each memory.



God’s Grace and Peace

Dr. Joretta Brewton Akpo-Sanni

Student