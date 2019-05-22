|
LONG, VIRA
Vira Long, 94, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Ocala, FL. Vira was born in Edgewater, NJ on December 7, 1924 to parents, Harold E. and Violet (Staniels) MacNaughton. Vira was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great, grandmother to her family as well as devoted wife to her late husband, Charles S. Long, whom she was married to for over 69 years.
Preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Roche; brother in law, John Long; sister in law, Evelyn Houson; sister in law, Marguerite Barton.
Vira is survived by daughters, Charlene Rackett (Malcolm), Mary Livingston (Fletcher), Alease Lawson (Tom); son, Robert Long (Deborah); daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Graham); 19 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Oakcrest Baptist Church, 1109 NE 28th Street in Ocala, FL on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by an 11:00 am Service. Vira will be Interned, with her late husband Charles, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2019