MORAN, VIRGIL 'LEE'
Virgil 'Lee' Moran passed away at his home on Saturday November 16th surrounded by his family.
Lee is survived by his childhood sweetheart, and longtime love Anita Klein. He is also survived by children: John Rigler, Victoria Moran, Billy Moran, Krystal Moran, and Ryan Klein. Lee is also survived by his brothers James and John.
He was predeceased by his parents: Floyd and Deely Moran.
Per his wishes there will be no public services. Lee wanted everyone to know that he loved his family dearly. Lee will be greatly missed
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
