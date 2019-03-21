|
ROBERTS SR., VIRGIL
Mr. Virgil Roberts Sr., 50 of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was affectionately known as 'Vicious V' to his friends and family.
The services for Mr. Virgil will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12 noon @ First Bethel MBC, 1149 N. Williams St., Dunnellon, Fl. Interment will follow in Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Family and friends are asked to assemble @ First Bethel MBC, to form the cortege at 11:30am.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019