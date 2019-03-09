|
FUDGE, VIRGIL T. (BUDDY)
APRIL 15, 1943 -
MARCH 2, 2019
On April 15, 1943, Buddy was born to Vergiedene (Flo) Shannon Fudge and Woodrow Wilson Fudge. Flo rode the train from Belleview to Wildwood, as that was the closest hospital available. He joined older brother, Lawrence (deceased), and grew up and attended schools in the Belleview area. Buddy attended Lake Weir High School, and graduated in 1961. Being young and undecided, he worked for Skyline Manufacturing for a number of years, and then a decision was made for him. Uncle Sam requested his presence in the Army, and he was promptly sent to Vietnam in 1966. He was one of the lucky ones to return unharmed, and began his adult life in Belleview. Buddy was active in the Belleview Jaycees (President 1970) during the early 70's, played men's softball, and coached MCFL Belleview Bulldogs football from the early 70's to mid 80's.
Buddy was partner, owner/operator of F & G Roadbuilders for many years. He was a member of the Marion County Roadbuilders, and currently holds a membership in the Ocala Elks #286.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharron Howell Fudge; daughter, Rhonda Fudge Waugh (Steven); sons, Gregory J. Hudson (Collette), Kevin L. Hudson (Ashley); grandchildren, Abbey Hudson, Jordan Brown, Taylor Hudson, Hannah Thoman, Arianna Thoman, Dylan Thoman; niece, Keli Fudge Mickelson (Ted); nephew, Andrew Howell; brother in-law, David Howell and wife, Sandra, were also a large part of his life.
Buddy loved all Gator sports and was a season ticket holder for many years. Football, Women's softball, gymnastics were his favorites. He had a passion for, and was a low handicap golfer for 30 years. He loved Western hunting, and fishing, being outdoors with nature. He was a member of Silver Springs Shores Country Club for many years.
He loved his God, and knew he had a place in heaven when his time arrived. His family is devastated by his passing, but we know he is no longer struggling to stay with us, and is now our guardian angel. Many thanks to Cornerstone Hospice, especially nurse Denise and Alysha.
Interment will be private, but Buddy wished for a gathering where his friends could visit with other friends. Perhaps remember how he impacted their life, or how they may have impacted his. The Celebration of this beautiful husband, father, uncle, and phenomenal Papa, will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Silver Springs Shores Country Club, 11 am-2 pm. Any party that Buddy Fudge had, you can be sure there was food, and this one will be no different.
RIP my sweet husband, until we meet again.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019