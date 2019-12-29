|
LANDT, VIRGINIA A.
Virginia A. Landt, 87, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home in Ocala. Virginia was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and lived many places out west before settling in Ocala in 1975. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and a long time employee at Munroe Regional Medical Center before retiring in 1999. Virginia loved to travel, especially to the Smokey Mountains, the western states, and Crescent Beach, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Ammon; sisters, Doris Ammon and Jane Mugishima; and brothers, George Ammon and Paul (Marilyn) Ammon.
Survivors include children, Fred (Yvonne) Landt III, Robert (Mary Cay) Landt, Daniel Landt, Joseph Landt, Christopher Landt, Julia Landt, and Walter (Stage) Landt; seventeen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way; brothers, Hank (Dee) Ammon, and Jack (Pat) Ammon; sister-in-law, Helga Ammon; brother-in-law, Byron Mugishima; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
A memorial service time and date will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Florida 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019