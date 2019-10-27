|
|
HOYT, VIRGINIA LOUISE
Virginia Louise Hoyt, 92, of Ocala passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in The Colony, Texas. She was born October 15, 1927 in Providence, Rhode Island.
She is predeceased by her parents, William and Ethel Lockwood; an uncle, Walter Brigden; her husband of 46 years, Howard E Hoyt; sisters, Emily Etta (George) Hoyt, Dorothy (Earl) Mills, Gladys (Victor) Simas, Barbara (Leo) Aubin; and a granddaughter, Jodie Michelle Barrett.
She is survived by her brother, William (Marilyn) Lockwood of Morriston, Florida; her children, Donald (Patty) Hoyt of Ocala, Florida, Janice (Cliff) Pickard of Brookings, South Dakota, Gary (Deb) Hoyt of Epping, New Hampshire, Karen (David) Barrett of The Colony, Texas, Judy (Jay) Dumont of Ocala, Florida; along with 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
'Ginny' was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island, marrying Howard Hoyt on August 3, 1946 in the church behind her childhood home. They moved to Florida in 1977, enjoying the warmer winters. Many will remember her for the beautiful cakes she decorated for any occasion, including all five of her children's wedding cakes. She was skilled at sewing and knitting, making sure anyone who needed slippers had a pair to keep their feet warm. She most always had a puzzle in the making, filling her home with them. Many will remember dropping by and visiting while helping put them together. Her life was filled with family and friends who loved her very much and will miss her.
Virginia's children are thankful for the help and support that Kindred Hospice provided in caring for their mother, in Florida and Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to them, at Kindred Hospice, 7557 Rambler Road, Suit 510, Dallas, Texas 75231 or Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala, Florida 34471. Funeral service for Virginia will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens November 1, 2019 at 12:00. All are welcome to join the family in celebrating her life.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019