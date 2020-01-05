Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BARBOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA R. BARBOUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA R. BARBOUR Obituary
BARBOUR, VIRGINIA R.
VIRGINIA r. Barbour (Gear), age 81, of Ocala, FL (formerly of Tewksbury, MA) passed away suddenly on Dec. 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Charles H Barbour. Mother of Charles Barbour Jr. of Ocala, FL and his late wife, Pamela Barbour (Rainville), Lisa cruz (Barbour) of York, ME and Nancy Barbour of Randolph, VT, Grandmother of Lauren Barbour of Brooklyn, NY, Justin Barbour of Ocala, FL, Castine, Caterina, Christianna and Matthew Bernardy of York, ME, and Gage Barbour of Randolph, VT. Sister of Marie Woodlock (Gear), Ron Gear, Bill Gear, Ted Gear, Jack Gear, Jim Gear and predeceased by Elenor Feltenberger (Gear), Mike Gear, Patrick Gear and Jerome Gear. She leaves behind many neices, nephews, extended family members and dear friends including her partner of 14 years, Vincent Connolly of Ocala FL.
Calling hours are being planned for the week of
January 6, 2020 at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -