BARBOUR, VIRGINIA R.
VIRGINIA r. Barbour (Gear), age 81, of Ocala, FL (formerly of Tewksbury, MA) passed away suddenly on Dec. 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Charles H Barbour. Mother of Charles Barbour Jr. of Ocala, FL and his late wife, Pamela Barbour (Rainville), Lisa cruz (Barbour) of York, ME and Nancy Barbour of Randolph, VT, Grandmother of Lauren Barbour of Brooklyn, NY, Justin Barbour of Ocala, FL, Castine, Caterina, Christianna and Matthew Bernardy of York, ME, and Gage Barbour of Randolph, VT. Sister of Marie Woodlock (Gear), Ron Gear, Bill Gear, Ted Gear, Jack Gear, Jim Gear and predeceased by Elenor Feltenberger (Gear), Mike Gear, Patrick Gear and Jerome Gear. She leaves behind many neices, nephews, extended family members and dear friends including her partner of 14 years, Vincent Connolly of Ocala FL.
Calling hours are being planned for the week of
January 6, 2020 at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020