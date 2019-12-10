|
GIOIELLO,
VIRGINIA SHARPE
Virginia Sharpe Gioiello, 91, of Panama City, FL passed away at her home on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Gioiello. She loved her family. She loved Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. She is survived by her son, John L. Gioiello; daughter Julia Gioiello; and grandson, John A. Gioiello II (Ashley) of Panama City, FL, her granddaughter, Gina Davis (Matt) of Birmingham, AL, her sister, Doris Jean Ferguson and brother, Leslie Sharpe (Brenda) of Ocala, FL, and three great grandchildren. Virginia loved children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to an organization of your choice that benefits children. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, Panama City, FL with Rev. Clyde Ellison officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11-12 pm prior to the service.
