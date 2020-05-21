VIRGINIA SHAW
SHAW, VIRGINIA
Virginia Shaw, 71, passed away on May 11, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Brian Coe Sr.; daughter, Rheta Shaw-Smith; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Frank Coe, James Coe, Lawrence Coe, Flawiliie Coe, John Coe, Emma Lueallen, Alphonso Mosley, Melvin Mosley, Norma Anderson, Janet Stokes, Ronnie Stokes, Marie Stokes, Kenny Stokes, and Gail Brown-Samuel; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Shaw will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Immerse Church of Ocala located at 5105 N US Hwy 441, Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
MAY
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Immerse Church of Ocala
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
