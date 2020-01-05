|
|
CROSS, VIRGINIA W.
Virginia W. Cross, 86, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Palm Garden in Ocala.
Virginia was a life long resident of Ocala and graduated from Ocala High School. She was also an active member of First Baptist Church where she volunteered in Sunday school for most of her life. She was a homemaker for many years. God and family always came first in Virginia's life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cross and her parents Joseph Hunter Wigelsworth and Stella Camp Wigelsworth.
Survivors include her sister Stella P. Johnson and her children, Russell Park, Jerry Park, Sandra Park, Ron Johnson and step-children Susan Glendinning and Bobby Johnson and their families. Her brother Clarence Wigelsworth (Carol) and their children Lisa Welch, Jeff Wigelsworth and Clay Wigelsworth and their families. Her sister Mary Frances Cross (Bobby) and their children Nancy Cross, Bobby Cross, Billy Cross and Greg Cross and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470). A gathering of family members and friends will be held from 1:30 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of cut flowers, the family is requesting live plants or donations may be made to Skill Day Center, 1700 NW 17th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 to help Marion County children and families. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020