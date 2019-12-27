|
|
PULLIAM, VIVIAN
Reddick - Vivian Jeannette (Dandridge) Pulliam, 81, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1938, in McIntosh, Fl. Vivian farmed and raised registered Angus cattle. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the church choir, and loved baking cakes for everyone. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband Bill, her family was the most important to her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Pulliam; daughter, Ann Downey (Steve); Grandson, Ryan Cox (Brittney); great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Cox, Declan Cox, Deacon Cox, and Dakota Cox.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the service to Millwood Cemetery, Reddick, Florida. Pastor Debbie Mak and Pastor Scott Simons will be officiating the service and the pallbearers will be Jimmy Stroup, Steve Rogers, Eddie Willis, Phillip Fanelli, Donnie Cassidy and Chuck Woolham.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019