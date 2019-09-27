|
REEVE, VIVIAN
ETHEL GORDON (VICKY)
Vivian Ethel Gordon Reeve (VICKY) born White Post VA March 29, 1937, departed this life Belleview, FL September 11, 2019. She is daughter of the late Emma 'Kate' Stoneberger Gordon and Noah Lee Gordon of White Post VA. Vicky moved to Belleview, FL in 1981 where she retired as a Correctional Officer. She was also an animal rescue advocate and volunteer.
Surviving are her children, Carole Reeve Herndon and husband Warren, Skipwith, VA, David Reeve and wife, Amanda Ocala, FL; Sebastian Kinzer and wife, L. J. Belleview, FL; brother, John F. Gordon and wife, Jean VA; her grandchildren, Michael and Jacqulyn Herndon Skipwith, VA, Autumn Reeve Stanton VA, Savannah, Jocelyn, and Braylynn Reeve Ocala, FL; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Little Blackie and Bo Bo.
Graveside services were held September 21, 2019 at Refuge Church Cemetery 11a.m. in Stephens City, VA. -She is going home across the mountains- Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019