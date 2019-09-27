Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for VIVIAN REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIVIAN REEVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIVIAN REEVE Obituary
REEVE, VIVIAN
ETHEL GORDON (VICKY)
Vivian Ethel Gordon Reeve (VICKY) born White Post VA March 29, 1937, departed this life Belleview, FL September 11, 2019. She is daughter of the late Emma 'Kate' Stoneberger Gordon and Noah Lee Gordon of White Post VA. Vicky moved to Belleview, FL in 1981 where she retired as a Correctional Officer. She was also an animal rescue advocate and volunteer.
Surviving are her children, Carole Reeve Herndon and husband Warren, Skipwith, VA, David Reeve and wife, Amanda Ocala, FL; Sebastian Kinzer and wife, L. J. Belleview, FL; brother, John F. Gordon and wife, Jean VA; her grandchildren, Michael and Jacqulyn Herndon Skipwith, VA, Autumn Reeve Stanton VA, Savannah, Jocelyn, and Braylynn Reeve Ocala, FL; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Little Blackie and Bo Bo.
Graveside services were held September 21, 2019 at Refuge Church Cemetery 11a.m. in Stephens City, VA. -She is going home across the mountains- Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIVIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now