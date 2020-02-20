Home

GUYNN,
WALLACE (WALLY) EUGENE
Services for Wallace (Wally) Eugene Guynn, 60, of Thomasville, GA will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Thomasville, GA. Bishop Jason Keyton will officiate and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mr. Guynn passed away February 9, 2020 in Thomasville, GA. Born December 16, 1959 in Hialeah, Florida, he was the son of the late Wallace B. Guynn and Elsie Pierce Guynn. On January 7, 1989 in Inverness, Florida he married Michele Howard Guynn, who preceded him in death. He worked with Hampton Inn in maintenance and enjoyed amateur (Ham) radio, fishing, hunting, camping and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Hostetler (Denae) of Phoenix, AZ, Robert Hostetler (Dianna) of Orlando, Florida and Sarah Guynn of Ammon, ID; grandchildren, Archer, Sterling and Colton and sister, Linda Maxwell (Wade) of Ocala, Florida.
Family and friends are invited to visit his online tribute page at www.allenfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
