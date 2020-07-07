HALL, WALLACE

TREVOR TOWNLEY

Wallace Trevor Townley Hall was born on October 13, 1975 in Ocala, Florida. He entered his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 30, 2020 at 44 years of age.

Trevor is survived by his father, Wallace Hall; and stepmother, Becki Hall; his mother, Sarah Dean; and stepfather, Ed Dean; daughter, Mackenzie Hall who lives with her mother, Jennifer Hall; sister, Shawn Kurth; brother in law, Terry Kurth; stepbrothers, Tim Dean, Mike Dean, John Townley and Josh Townley; along with many wonderful nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Trevor was loved by many people for his generosity, gracious manner and loving commitment to his family and hundreds of friends. Trevor adored and deeply loved his daughter Mackenzie who was the light of his life. He was an outdoorsman extraordinaire. Fishing, hunting, and just being out in the open were his favorite things to do. Trevor graduated from ABAC University in Tifton, Georgia with a degree in criminology. He also became quite efficient as a good heavy equipment operator doing land clearing and farming with his father in later years.

Trevor had as heart as big as the outdoors he loved. He would go out of his way to help those less fortunate than him whether it be giving food, money and clothes to people he saw living in tents to taking new tires off his truck to give to someone who needed them. If he saw a need, he always tried to fill it with his compassionate and meaningful gestures.

Trevor loved to travel to see Gods beautiful creation whether it be on trips to Michigan or West Virginia with his family.

Lastly, but most importantly, Trevor was also a man of faith. He had experienced life challenges and he was an overcomer with the help of his Lord and family. He always told members of his family that he loved them at every occasion. If you did something for him, he was genuinely appreciative and never forgot to express his thankfulness. He was quick to quietly share his faith with anyone who would listen. Trevor peacefully breathed his last breath beside a pond of still waters just as described in Psalms 23. Trevor we will all see you again someday in Heaven. Oh! What a day that will be!

The family will be having a private family service and burial observing social distancing at this time, please keep the family in your prayer at this time as they lay to rest Trevor.



