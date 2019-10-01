Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for WALLACE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALLACE LEON SMITH


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALLACE LEON SMITH Obituary
SMITH, WALLACE LEON
Silver Springs - Wallace Leon Smith, 66, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, on May 15, 1953, to Wallace Lacy Smith and Margaret Anet Bowman. He worked in manufacturing as a welder for many many years.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Smith; sons, Kyle Smith and Christopher Smith; sister, Susan Shively of Palmetto, FL; and dear friend, Lisa Laramie.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALLACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now