|
|
SMITH, WALLACE LEON
Silver Springs - Wallace Leon Smith, 66, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, on May 15, 1953, to Wallace Lacy Smith and Margaret Anet Bowman. He worked in manufacturing as a welder for many many years.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Smith; sons, Kyle Smith and Christopher Smith; sister, Susan Shively of Palmetto, FL; and dear friend, Lisa Laramie.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019