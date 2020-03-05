|
VIEBROCK, WALTER A.
Walter A. Viebrock, 98 years of age, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Ocala. Walter was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to the late Henry and Margaret (Pleger) Viebrock. He married Vivian Unger and she preceded him in death.
After graduation, Walter enlisted in the United States Army where he served his county proudly during WWII. After his honorable discharge he entered the workforce and worked for Lehigh Cement Company as a plant manager in various locations throughout the US. After moving to Ocala, Florida in the 1970s, he continued pursuing his engineering career. Walter was known for his kind and gentle heart. He enjoyed numerous hobbies and among his many accomplishments was showing his Weimaraner dogs at Westminster.
Walter is survived by his nephew, Jervis Kester, of Connecticut, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Walter's Funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM with visitation staring at 8:30 AM in the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 5 SE 17th Street, Ocala, Florida. Memorial contributions in Walter's honor may be gifted to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place Chapel, 954 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020