Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bundick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Edward Bundick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Edward Bundick Obituary
BUNDICK,
WALTER EDWARD
Walter Edward Bundick, 82, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Estelle Hospice House. Walter was born in New York City, NY and moved to Ocala 28 years ago from Queens Village, NY. He is a retired Banking Supervisor and a member of Our Lady of The Springs Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus at the church, and spending time with his family.
Walter is survived by son, James Bundick and wife, Robin; daughter, Louise Norris and husband, Charles, Sr.; brother, Charles Edward Bundick; and grandson, Charles Norris, Jr. all of Ocala, FL.
The family will be having a gathering at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm all family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories with the family. Walter's funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church at 10:00 am all are welcome to come and celebrate Walter's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -