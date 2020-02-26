|
Walter Edward Bundick, 82, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Estelle Hospice House. Walter was born in New York City, NY and moved to Ocala 28 years ago from Queens Village, NY. He is a retired Banking Supervisor and a member of Our Lady of The Springs Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus at the church, and spending time with his family.
Walter is survived by son, James Bundick and wife, Robin; daughter, Louise Norris and husband, Charles, Sr.; brother, Charles Edward Bundick; and grandson, Charles Norris, Jr. all of Ocala, FL.
The family will be having a gathering at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm all family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories with the family. Walter's funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church at 10:00 am all are welcome to come and celebrate Walter's life. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020