HARVEY, WALTER

Walter Harvey, 79, passed away on September 8, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories sister, Florine Harvey O'Neal (Theodore); nephews, Jarvis O'Neal (Tonya), Shannon O'Neal, Mack C. Harvey, Jr., Harry Harvey, Timothy Harvey; nieces, Rene Williams, Vicky Parker (Michael), Jackie Fields (George), Tammy Lewis (Alton), Brenda Harvey Hale (Araine, Gary Hale, D. Reginald Hale), Lorene Harvey Tate (Wayne), Carolyn Harvey, Robin Ruthlege, Tracy Glover, Sybil McCray Moore (Tony), Michelle Shackeford, April Glover, and countless other nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.



