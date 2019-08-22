|
DANIELS, WALTER JAMES
Walter James Daniels, 57, passed away on August 11, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories significant other, Bridgette Sims; children, Lashonda Jordan, Patreka Daniels, Trec Berry, Kendrith Oquendo, Jemel Daniels, Tiara Sims, and Tremaine Taylor; a host of grandchildren, sisters, Jeanette Daniels, Patrice Daniels-Robinson, Denise Daniels-Oquendo, Judy Daniels, and Yvonne Sunshine Miller; a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Daniels will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019