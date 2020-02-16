|
|
RUBACHA,
WALTER 'WALLY'
Walter 'Wally' Rubacha passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at his home in Ocala, Florida surrounded by his loved ones. Wally was born to his parents Walter and Harriet in East Chicago, Indiana. He worked as an electrical technician at ArcelorMittal (formerly Inland Steel Mill) for 36 years. During this time, he raised a family with his beautiful and faithful wife, Marilyn.
Upon retiring, Wally and Marilyn moved to Ocala, Florida. He became an active member of the community where he enjoyed bowling, fishing, and the occasional trip up North for snow skiing. Wally was a proud member of the Golden Seniors of Ocala Baseball Team. He and Marilyn were members of the Marion Landing community where they enjoyed time with dear friends. He was a faith driven man being a member of Ocala West Church of the Nazarene.
Wally is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of 48 years; his sons, Mark Rubacha of Ocala, FL, and Matthew (Libby) Rubacha of Bedford, IN; his wonderful grandchildren, Isabelle Rubacha, Ava Smith, Brandon Rubacha, and Ashley Rubacha. He is also survived by brothers, Edward (Maria) Rubacha of Ovida, FL, Stanley Rubacha of Hammond, IN, and John (Kathy) Rubacha of West Lafayette, IN. Along with extended family including some nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wally will be missed by all who knew him.
There is a memorial service being held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Ocala West Church of the Nazarene to celebrate his life. The church is located at 5884 SW 60th Avenue in Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice of Marion County; hospiceofmarion.com on Walter's behalf.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020