ZANIBONI, WALTER
Walter P. Zaniboni, of Ocala FL. Passed away on April 10, with his loving wife Ann at his side.
Walter's personality was such that it drove many people to form lasting friendships. He was born in Boston MA. He graduated from So. Boston HS. Walter was Owner/Chef of two restaurants, The Villa Capri in Cambridge MA. and Walter's restaurant in Brookline Ma. He was a connoisseur of fine Wines. After retiring from the food industry, Walter resided in Naples FL for 20 years, the last 11 years were spent in Stone Creek Ocala FL. Walter's favorite pastime was playing golf and he could be seen honing his short game at the chipping green quite
often.
He was a member at The Woodland Golf Club in Newton MA, Royal Palm County Club in Naples FL and Stone Creek Golf Club in Ocala.
Preceding him in death were his parents Peter and Rose Zaniboni and sister Rosalie Boylan.
He is survived by his Loving wife of 50 years Ann Zaniboni, his sister Gina Dugan, nieces and nephew.
He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala
352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020