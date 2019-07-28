|
|
RUBIN, WARREN F.
Warren F. Rubin, 94, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Peoria, Illinois on August 27, 1924 to Adolph and Lenora Rubin. Warren was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army with duty posts in the Aleutian Islands and later in Germany. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Florida Gator fan. He was a loyal member of the Ocala Civic Theatre and in addition was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church for over fifty years. Warren married the love of his life, Maxine Kelly, on August 24, 1947 and they shared a wonderful life together for seventy years.
Warren is survived by his brother, Fred of Homosassa Springs, Florida; sister, Anita Plohocky (Dennis) of Littleton, Colorado; sons, Richard and Mark of Ocala; daughter Kathy Groggel (David) of Gainesville; granddaughters, Katie Zezima (Matt) of Alexandria Virginia, Heather Groggel of Madison Alabama, Kristin Haycock (Jordan) of Madison Alabama; and great-grandchildren Noah, Micah, and Addison Haycock of Madison Alabama and Greydon Zezima of Alexandria Virginia.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Maxine.
Internment will be at The National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida on Friday, August 2, 2019 and a memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 28 to July 29, 2019