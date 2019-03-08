|
HADDAD, WASIM ALBERT
Wasim Albert Haddad, our little angel, beloved son of Nader and Sara Haddad, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born on November 8, 2018 in Ocala, FL.
Besides his parents, Wasim is also survived by his grandparents, Yacoub and Haifa Haddad, and Jose Morales and Wanda Clark; numerous uncles and aunts, and many, many cousins.Our little angel Wasim will forever be a precious gift and memory.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470, (352)-629-7171. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:00pm at S. Ocala Baptist Church, 2907 SE 52nd St. Ocala, FL 352-622-5490. Burial will follow around 3pm at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services of Ocala. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019