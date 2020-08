WEINSHEIMER, WAYNE A.

Wayne A. Weinsheimer, 78, passed away on August 1, 2020 in Ocala, FL. He was born on December 6, 1941 in Buffalo, NY to Norman and Betty Weinsheimer.

He is preceded by his sister, Sandra Dickman, and eldest son, Rodney Weinsheimer.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Weinsheimer, son, Kevin Weinsheimer and his wife, Wendy Weinsheimer, daughter, Heather Weinsheimer, 3 grandchildren, Grace Weinsheimer, Lauren Hutcheson, and Blake Sands, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Wayne was an electronics engineer and owned and operated an electronics assembly business in Ocala, FL for many years. He enjoyed classic and muscle cars and attending car shows and drag races. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed family gatherings.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



