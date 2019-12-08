Home

Wayne Bradshaw, 71, of Ocala died peacefully with his family by his side on November 18, 2019.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 39 yrs, Robin Bradshaw; one son, Jake (Amanda) Bradshaw; one grandson, Cohen Bradshaw; one sister, Ann (Arnold) Jarrell; and one brother, Roger (Mary) Bradshaw.
Internment with military honors will be at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on December 12, 2019 at 11:00AM. A Celebration of Life will be on December 12, 2019 at Mojo's Grill on 17th St in Ocala at 2:30PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
