Wayne Densler EnosOcala - Wayne Densler Enos, 67, passed away November 30, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born May 31, 1953 in Ocala, Florida to George Angus Enos and Alice Elizabeth Koon Enos Williams. He was a building contractor for many years.He is preceded in death by his parents George and Alice Enos and sister, Pat Godby Enos.He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Nicole McDonald(Joshua), sons; Austin Wayne Enos and Dustin Wayne Nelson, brother; Kenneth Enos, sisters; Carol Enos, Susane Enos, Theresa Milton and two grand-children, Noah and Eli.Services will be held December 4, at 11:00 a.m at Countryside Funeral Home, with the visitation beginning one hour prior.