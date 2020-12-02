1/
Wayne Densler Enos
1953 - 2020
Wayne Densler Enos
Ocala - Wayne Densler Enos, 67, passed away November 30, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born May 31, 1953 in Ocala, Florida to George Angus Enos and Alice Elizabeth Koon Enos Williams. He was a building contractor for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Alice Enos and sister, Pat Godby Enos.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Nicole McDonald(Joshua), sons; Austin Wayne Enos and Dustin Wayne Nelson, brother; Kenneth Enos, sisters; Carol Enos, Susane Enos, Theresa Milton and two grand-children, Noah and Eli.
Services will be held December 4, at 11:00 a.m at Countryside Funeral Home, with the visitation beginning one hour prior.



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Countryside Chapel
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Countryside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carolyn Mcdonald
