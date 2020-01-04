|
|
RIEBOW,
WAYNE ELBION
Wayne Elbion Riebow, age 94, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1925 to the late Carl and Evaleen (Sweet) Riebow in Oscoda, Michigan.
Wayne was raised in Glennie, Michigan. He graduated from Oscoda High School and went on to join the Navy in 1943. Wayne served in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Missouri where he was an eyewitness to the surrender of Japan. After the war he took over his father's business, Riebow's Hardware in Harrisville, Michigan.
In 1948, he married his wife, Goldie Stinchcombe and together they had 3 children.
In 1973, he married Janice Weaver. Years later they retired to Ocala, Florida. Wayne was a private pilot, an avid golfer and enjoyed volunteer work.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Riebow; great grandson, Samuel Cummings; his sister, Myrna Flannery.
Wayne is survived by his son and daughter in law, James and Barbara Riebow; daughters and sons in law, Glenda and Terry Bleau, Tamyra and Brian Efimetz; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; four stepdaughters; brother, Delton Riebow.
A Memorial service will be held in Harrisville, Michigan at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020