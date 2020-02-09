Home

WAYNE PAULEY
WAYNE KEVIN PAULEY

WAYNE KEVIN PAULEY Obituary
PAULEY, WAYNE KEVIN
Anthony - Wayne Kevin Pauley, 50, passed away February 7, 2020 peacefully at home.
He was born and raised in Anthony FL, on February 27, 1969, to Gary Pauley and Judy Teuton Pauley.
He was a farmer in cattle and peanuts and loved being outdoors.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Judy Pauley; daughter, Ada Pauley; sister, Cheryl Pauley nephews Garrett and Marshall Stewart, and niece Lakin Riggs. and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends all whom will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, Ocala, FL. Interment will follow in Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
