ROWE, WAYNE ODELL

Wayne Odell Rowe, born in Willacoochee, GA on April 5, 1931, was cared for at Estelle's House Hospice and passed away on July 30, 2020. He was 89 years old.

His parents, Irene and Lewis Rowe, and his three older siblings preceded him in death, Lorene Green, Wilma Rowe, and James Rowe.

Wayne served in the USAF from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. After his discharge, he gained employment as a master electrician with the IBEW. In 1972, he formed Rowe Electrical Service, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2008.

Wayne loved the outdoors, working in his yard, gardening, playing golf, and Gator Football. Some of his greatest attributes were his quick wit and sense of humor.

He will be sadly missed by his four children, Ronnie (Carol), Greg, Tammy, and Kevin (Carolyn); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His family would like to thank Carla and Terri for their support along with their supply of Little Debbie's and goodies, which he greatly enjoyed.

A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice in his memory would be appreciated.



