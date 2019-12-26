Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE PINKNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE PINKNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE PINKNEY Obituary
PINKNEY, WAYNE
Ocala - Mr. Wayne (Wayne's Kitchen) Pinkney, age 63, transition to be with his heavenly father on December 17, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital. He was a graduate from Vanguard High School (Class of 1974). Wayne had a passion for preparing meals as a Master Chef with his special ingredients at Wayne's Kitchen for the community to enjoy his special dishes.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories devoted mother, Shirley Pinkney; sister, Shonnie Pinkney; brothers, Henry 'Hank' Pinkney, Cedric (Paulette) Pinkney, Sr.; cousins, Susan and Carol Grigler, Williette Rhem, Rudolph, Bill, Luther (Grigler). Wayne has a host of sorrowing friends.
Preceded in death by father, Henry Pinkney; and sister Daphne Pinkeny.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00 PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Mr. Pinkney will lie in repose following public visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church from 6:00PM until 7:30PM. A Life celebration for Wayne (Wayne's Kitchen) Pinkney will be held 11:00 AM on December 28, 2019 at House of God Church Keith Dominion, 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. The family has request the funeral cortege be at (Wayne's Kitchen) on Saturday at 10:00 AM with a Flower Ceremony. Mr. Pinkney will arrive at the church with his family.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -