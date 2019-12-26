|
|
PINKNEY, WAYNE
Ocala - Mr. Wayne (Wayne's Kitchen) Pinkney, age 63, transition to be with his heavenly father on December 17, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital. He was a graduate from Vanguard High School (Class of 1974). Wayne had a passion for preparing meals as a Master Chef with his special ingredients at Wayne's Kitchen for the community to enjoy his special dishes.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories devoted mother, Shirley Pinkney; sister, Shonnie Pinkney; brothers, Henry 'Hank' Pinkney, Cedric (Paulette) Pinkney, Sr.; cousins, Susan and Carol Grigler, Williette Rhem, Rudolph, Bill, Luther (Grigler). Wayne has a host of sorrowing friends.
Preceded in death by father, Henry Pinkney; and sister Daphne Pinkeny.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00 PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Mr. Pinkney will lie in repose following public visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church from 6:00PM until 7:30PM. A Life celebration for Wayne (Wayne's Kitchen) Pinkney will be held 11:00 AM on December 28, 2019 at House of God Church Keith Dominion, 2830 NW 27th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34475. The family has request the funeral cortege be at (Wayne's Kitchen) on Saturday at 10:00 AM with a Flower Ceremony. Mr. Pinkney will arrive at the church with his family.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019