WAYNE WILSON MIMS
MIMS, WAYNE WILSON
Ocala - Wayne Wilson Mims Sr., 62, passed away on August 3, 2020, in Ocala, FL. He was born on September 15, 1957, to Roy and Nanette R. Mims, in Ocala, Florida. He was a loving husband and father and grandpa 'Pop.'
He is survived by his high school sweetheart almost 45 years, Judy Mims; mother, Nanette Mims; sons, Wayne, Jr. and Kevin Mims; daughters, Carrie Mims and Courtnie Mims (Kevin); brother, Russell Mims; sisters, Carolyn Gracey, Cindy Somers; and five awesome grandchildren, Cara, Sophia, Westin, Silas and Greenley, whom he loved dearly.
He is preceded by his father, Roy W. Mims; and his best friend of 30 years, Ralph Dove.
Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
