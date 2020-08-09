MIMS, WAYNE WILSON

Ocala - Wayne Wilson Mims Sr., 62, passed away on August 3, 2020, in Ocala, FL. He was born on September 15, 1957, to Roy and Nanette R. Mims, in Ocala, Florida. He was a loving husband and father and grandpa 'Pop.'

He is survived by his high school sweetheart almost 45 years, Judy Mims; mother, Nanette Mims; sons, Wayne, Jr. and Kevin Mims; daughters, Carrie Mims and Courtnie Mims (Kevin); brother, Russell Mims; sisters, Carolyn Gracey, Cindy Somers; and five awesome grandchildren, Cara, Sophia, Westin, Silas and Greenley, whom he loved dearly.

He is preceded by his father, Roy W. Mims; and his best friend of 30 years, Ralph Dove.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



