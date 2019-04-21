|
VANLANDINGHAM, WENDELL
Wendell VanLandingham, 78, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Wendell was born in Cairo, GA, and moved to Ocala in 1975. He was a Production Planner for Lockheed Martin Aerospace and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala. Wendell enjoyed playing golf and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Lisa VanLandingham of Ocala, FL; son, Taylor VanLandingham of Belleview, FL; grandson, Houston VanLandingham of Valdosta, GA; sister, Connie Threlkeld of Valdosta, GA; brother, James VanLandingham of Thomasville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Ocala, all are welcome to attend and share with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County or the in memory of Wendell. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala FL. 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019