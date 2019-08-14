|
WELCH, WENDY K.
Wendy K. Welch, 61, of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Marion county on August 7, 2019. Wendy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 17, 1957. She attended Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida and then went on to attend Florida State University earning a Bachelor's degree in Language. Later on she worked for over 20 years at Ocala Regional as a cardiovascular nurse, retiring in 2013. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling overseas, volunteering at Marion County Humane Society, enjoying the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. Wendy was always warm and loving and will be truly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Norman W. Kiehnau; and Sally Martel.
She is survived by her loving husband, John of 23 years; son, Maxwell L. Reeves of Orlando, FL; brother, Todd Kiehnau of San Diego, CA; step-mother, Sharon Kiehnau of Sturgeon Bay, WI; step-sons, Christopher Welch of Ocala, FL and Gavin Welch of Lakeland, FL; and six grandchildren. Wendy also has two surviving step-brothers, Jim Mork of Waukesha, WI and David Mork of Mukwanago, WI.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 954 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34471. It was Wendy's wish to be laid to rest at the Kiehnau family plot at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in West Jacksonport, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Hospice of Marion County or the Marion County Humane Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019