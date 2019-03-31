|
HUMPHRIES, WESLEY W.
Wesley W. Humphries, 58, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. Wes was born in Charleston, SC and moved to this area 2001 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Wes owned All Weather Heating and Cooling here in Ocala, He enjoyed his time with his family and taking trips trying to see if lady luck would smile on him.
He is survived by his son, Dylan W. Humphries of Ocala, FL; life partner, Jina Humphries of Ocala, FL; sisters, Darlene Humphries, Denise Cook; brothers, Monty and Merrill Guice; and a host of many friends.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. With Wes's celebration of life service being on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will be going to Georgia to lay Wes to rest in the family plot.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019