ROBINSON, WILHELMINA WHEELER, 66
Wilhelmina Wheeler was born on January 3, 1954 in Ocala, Florida to Catherine Johnson and the late Alfred N. Wheeler. She received her formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from North Marion High School, Class of 1972.
On January 8, 2020 on a chilly Wednesday night, God's angels came to take Mina to be with the Lord. Wilhelmina 'Mina' was a faithful member of Debose Chapel Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and the Heavenly Band Choir Union. She volunteered at Reddick, New Zion Methodist Church food harvest.
Wilhelmina leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Charles Robinson; one daughter, Latanya Blunt; two sons, Russell Blunt (Anelsa) and Brandon Blunt; mother, Catherine Johnson Wheeler; eight grandchildren and six great grands; seven sisters, Debra Wheeler, Etta Wheeler-Smith (Rev. Martin Smith), Leonna Wheeler, Georgia Lucas, Darlene Hillary (Robert), Pamela Daniels and Jacqueline Edwards (Clarence); two brothers, Roger Wheeler (Vielka) and Aaron Wheeler, Sr.; three aunts; three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, six godchildren, and other sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00am until time of Service at United Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Wilhelmina Wheeler Robinson will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at United Missionary Baptist Church, 15301 NW 44th Avenue Rd. Reddick, Florida 32686.
