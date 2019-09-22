|
|
FRALIX, WILL M.
Will M. Fralix, formerly of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away in Hendersonville, North Carolina on September 6, 2019. He retired from the US Navy as Chief Petty Officer and worked for the US Department of Transportation for 10 years.
Will was preceded in death by his first wife, Arline Morris Fralix; an infant daughter, Marcia Ann; and a stepson, Billy Hashway.
He is survived by his second wife, Rose Marie Hashway Fralix whom he married in 2002; daughter, Dianne E. Martin (husband, Bob) of Sykesville, MD; sons, Michael (Patti), Joseph (Mary), Steve (Sheri) and Philip A. (Patricia) Fralix; stepson and caregiver, David J. Hashway; stepsons, Michael P. (Kathy), Dennis J.(Nancy), Jeffrey P. and Matthew P. Hashway; grandchildren, Tracy Becker, Lisa Martin, Alison Martin, Robby Martin, Chatham Kildosher, Tara Kinney, Amanda Ornat, Abbe Fralix, Joel Fralix, Casey Fralix, Jonathan Fralix, Betsy Fralix, Brenna Fralix, Kenny Fralix, Autumn Fralix, Cullen Fralix, Diane Hatke and Taylor Pramik; and 20 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Joseph of the Forest Mission Catholic Church, 17301 East Highway 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488. Burial will be at 2:30PM Friday at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Memorial Donations in Will's name may be made to: Food for the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073, or a .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019