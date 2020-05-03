STONE, WILLARD C. 'RAY'

Willard C. 'Ray' Stone, age 85, died at home in Ocala, FL on April 8, 2020. He was born in Greenup County, KY, to Ellis and Flora Stone.

Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Sexton Stone; a son, Philip Byron Stone (Carol), and a daughter, Donna Stone Lowe; grandchildren, Philip R. Stone and Andrea Lowe Radford (Ken) and Adam R. Lowe (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Helena Radford, Rayann Lowe and Bristol Lowe. Ray was loved by all who knew him.

He drove an eighteen-wheeled tanker for Pure Oil and Union Oil Companies twenty years from the Huntington, WV bulk plant and fifteen years from the Columbus, OH bulk plant. He retired in 1992.

A memorial service will be conducted at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Ocala, FL, at a later date, with burial at Quincy, KY. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, FL is assisting the family.



