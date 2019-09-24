|
|
CASALETTO,
WILLIAM ANTHONY (BILL)
William Anthony (Bill) Casaletto passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. Bill was born on February 10, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY but his family moved soon after to New Jersey where he resided until 1972 when he moved to Florida. He proudly served in the U.S Navy. After volunteering one day to work in the galley, he remained as cook for the remainder of his Navy days because his cooking was outstanding and no one wanted him to leave. He was known to his friends for his homemade Italian sausage and anything Italian.
During the 1998 Florida Firestorms, he coordinated the preparation of 27,000 meals to feed the firefighters battling the fires. He served for several years in the Kitchen Ministry at Riverbend Community Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was always active despite the many health problems he battled. He played on the Flagler Softball League in Flagler Beach, FL. He loved to cook, golf and bowl. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service after serving as Postmaster in Barberville, FL and Lake Como, Florida. But most of all, he loved his family and his Christian friends at Maranatha Baptist Church. He was especially proud of the blended family that he and Dinah created when they were married 35 years ago.
He is survived by wife, Dinah Casaletto; and the children, Anthony Casaletto (Ona) and Vincent Casaletto (Jessica) Ocala, Todd Breese (Barbara) Trenton, FL, Kristen Stasi Albuquerque, NM, Amy McDowell (Todd) Germany; and thirteen grandchildren who called him PopPop.
He was predeceased by son, William Casaletto, Jr. in 2008. He is also predeceased by his parents; and three brothers and sister.
A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Advent Hospital for their loving care over the last six weeks and a special thank you to the Intensive Care nurses who cared for him so lovingly.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Timberidge from 6:00 to 8:00. The funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday morning at Maranatha Baptist Church, 525 Marion Oaks Trail, Pastor Bill Fortune officiating, with burial immediately following at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019