FORDE, WILLIAM BERT
William Bert Forde, 92, passed away on August 6, 2019. Bert was born in Jacksonville, FL, on December 7, 1926 to Ruby Newbern Graves and Fullerton Forde. He grew up in Jacksonville where he got his first job in the grocery business and Ocala where he met his true love, Bette Jane Fugate. After serving in the army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, Bert and Bette were married July 4, 1949 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together, they finally settled in Ocala in 1954 where Bert was store manager at Setzer's Grocery and Pantry Pride. In December 1983, Bert retired and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bert was a member of Wyomina Park Baptist Church.
In addition to Bette, Bert leaves behind his children, Randy Forde, Lynn (Jim) Ray, David (Gerie) Forde and Karen (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Brett Ray, Justin (Candy) Forde, Cayce (Michael) Miller, Brandon (Alyssa) Ray, Brittany Forde, Tyler (Sarah) Smith, Chad Forde, Madison Smith, Ryan Forde, Meghan Forde, Trey Mikell and Savannah Mikell; and great-grandchildren, Thad and Bert Miller, Adelaide and Elouise Smith, and Henry and Marietta Forde.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am to be followed by a memorial service at 11am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of Marion County or Wyomina Park Baptist Church (Judgement House Project).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019