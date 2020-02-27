|
|
BRYANT, JR., WILLIAM
Deacon William Bryant, Jr., 85, passed away on February 21, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Audrey Bryant-Cunningham (Walter, Sr.), Willie Charles Bryant (Celetta), Jimmy Lofton, Darrin Bryant (Laquita) and Tara Mulkey; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Deacon William Bryant, Jr. will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Fountain of Hope Deliverance Temple located at 210 N,W. 20th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Viewing will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:00a.m. until the service begins at 10:00a.m. Visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020