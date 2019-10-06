Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Riverland Hills Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverland Hills Baptist Church
201 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Aiken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. William C. "Billy" Aiken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. William C. "Billy" Aiken Obituary
AIKEN,
LT. WILLIAM C. 'BILLY'
IRMO - Lt. William C 'Billy' Aiken, 57, passed away on Thursday, Oct 3rd 2019.
Lt. Aiken was employed with the Lexington County Sheriff Dept. since 2001.
Lt. Aiken is survived by his wife, Terri Aiken, of 28 years; 3 children, Christian Aiken,
Bethany Aiken, and Michael Aiken; his parents, William C. Aiken Sr. and Ginnie Aiken; and one sister, Christie Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Rd.,
Lexington.
Caughman-Harman Funeral
Home, Lexington Chapel is
assisting the family with
arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now