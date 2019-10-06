|
|
AIKEN,
LT. WILLIAM C. 'BILLY'
IRMO - Lt. William C 'Billy' Aiken, 57, passed away on Thursday, Oct 3rd 2019.
Lt. Aiken was employed with the Lexington County Sheriff Dept. since 2001.
Lt. Aiken is survived by his wife, Terri Aiken, of 28 years; 3 children, Christian Aiken,
Bethany Aiken, and Michael Aiken; his parents, William C. Aiken Sr. and Ginnie Aiken; and one sister, Christie Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Rd.,
Lexington.
Caughman-Harman Funeral
Home, Lexington Chapel is
assisting the family with
arrangements.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019