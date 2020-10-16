William C. Krautkremer

William C. Krautkremer passed away peacefully in his home on October 14, 2020.

Bill was born on June 18, 1940 in Mankato, Minnesota to Marge and Jake Krautkremer. His sister Jeanie and brother Phil rounded out the family and made Mankato their home. At a very young age, Bill would serve mass every morning before school, and continued to be a faithful servant to God and the church his entire life.

Bill married Marilynn Jensen in 1963. Together they had 2 children, Deborah May and WIlliam James. Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a proud patriot and supported his fellow veterans his entire life.

In 1972, Bill moved his family to Florida. He worked as a carpenter in several beach towns on the Atlantic coast until 1975. The family then migrated back up north to Fairmont Minnesota where Bill was the manager of the 1896 Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant during the late 70's and early 80's. Business boomed under his unwavering dedication and the shop was a community hub for mall workers, families, and all who wanted a warm welcome and fantastic food and service.

Bill married Betty Hartung (Miedtke) in 1988. In 1993, Bill and Betty moved to Ocala, Florida where he took up real estate as his final career. He always loved Florida with its warm weather. He loved socializing with friends, neighbors, and the snow birds that would come to Florida in the winter months. Bill and Betty delivered the Southwest Citizen newspaper for 10 years. He also loved the Dodgers and his baseball cards, both of which he watched and collected his entire life.

Bill will be remembered in so many ways. He brought a sense of humor to practically every situation. He always instilled and demonstrated a sense of family values. His faithfulness to God and country were always on display. Most of all, people just loved Bill. They loved being around him, they loved how he lived his life on his own terms, they loved how he made them feel, they loved his loyalty and friendship, and they loved what he stood for.

Ocala was home until his peaceful passing. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Nicholas Pekarek, and Betty's son, Danny Hartung.

Bill is survived by Betty Krautkremer, his wife of 32 years, his son Jim (Jill) of Charlotte, North Carolina, his daughter Deb Pekarek (JIm) of Minneapolis, Betty's children David (Dawn) Hartung of Fairmont, Sheri (Charlie) LaRue of Ocala, Florida, sister Jean French (Tom), and brother Phil Krautkremer (Burni), 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many loving extended family members.

A funeral service will be announced at a later time. Bill will be honored and laid to rest at Fort Snelling this spring.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Marion County or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Ocala, Florida.



