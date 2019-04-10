|
|
THOMAS, SR.,
WILLIAM CAMPBELL
William Campbell Thomas, Sr., 87, of Ocala, FL died Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born July 12, 1931 in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Thomas, 'Bill' was best known in Ocala as a horseman. Bill was a long-time member of the Deep Run Hunt Club. He showed hunters and jumpers winning numerous championships.
While attending college at the University of Virginia, and University of Richmond he was called to serve in US Army during the Korean War. After his service, he moved to Florida to pursue his passion for the horse industry. Bill had many years of buying and selling thoroughbreds at leading auctions. In his later years, he wrote and published numerous articles on breeding race horses. He owned and managed farms in Ocala. Bill also served on the Marion Soil and Water Conservation Board.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Maxine Thomas.
Bill his survived by his daughter, Paige Gilson, of Ocala; son, Camp Thomas and his wife, Shirley Thomas, of Ocala, FL; sister, Margaret T. Bird, of Richmond Virginia; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A family will have a celebration of life service, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:30pm at the home of Maxine and Bill Thomas.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019