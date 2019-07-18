|
CROSKEY SR., WILLIAM
William Croskey, Sr., 87, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
William was born in Belleview, FL to the late McDuffy and Grace Croskey.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Croskey, Jr.
William is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alta Croskey of Ocala, FL; a sister, Mary Owens of Washington, DC; 3 daughters; Diane Croskey (Chris), Jacqueline Croskey, and Marvel Montford (Jerry); 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, with viewing starting at 1:30 pm.
