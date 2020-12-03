William (Bill) Davis
Age 78, born in Watkins, Glen, NY past away November 6th, with his wife, Sheila Davis of 18th ½ years by his side. With an outstanding love for sports, for 31 years, he was an Athletic Director, Administrator and P.E. teacher. A life well lived, without regrets, given a chance to do so, Bill would live his life the same way. His wife describes him as being on a journey to his next quest. Bill is survived by his wife, Sheila Davis, two daughters, Tammy Davis, Marnie Davis and two cousins. Being a Christian, Bill attended Trinity Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will held there at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Bill's name to Watkins Glen High School Booster Club, 12th Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.