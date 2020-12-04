1/1
William (Bill) Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Davis
Age 78, born in Watkins, Glen, NY past away November 6th, with his wife, Sheila Davis of 18th ½ years by his side. With an outstanding love for sports, for 31 years, he was an Athletic Director, Administrator and P.E. teacher. A life well lived, without regrets, given a chance to do so, Bill would live his life the same way. His wife describes him as being on a journey to his next quest. Bill is survived by his wife, Sheila Davis, two daughters, Tammy Davis, Marnie Davis and two cousins. Being a Christian, Bill attended Trinity Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will held there at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Bill's name to Watkins Glen High School Booster Club, 12th Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved