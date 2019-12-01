Home

WILLIAM "BILL" DYALS

WILLIAM "BILL" DYALS Obituary
DYALS, WILLIAM 'BILL'
Ocala - William 'Bill' Joseph Dyals, 66, passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1953 in Ocala, Florida to Oliver and Beulah (Holly) Dyals. Bill honorably served in the United States Army as an infantryman. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, Earnhardt and the Florida Gators.
He is preceded by his dad; mom; and brother, Eugene Dyals (Cheryl).
He is survived by his sister, Anita Lowis (John); nieces, Alisha and Lacie; nephews, Jason, Kurt and Clint.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at the pole barn next door at the Holly house.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
