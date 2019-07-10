|
|
O'TOOLE,
WILLIAM FRANCIS
William Francis O'Toole, 86, of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home with the love of his family around him. William was born in Queens, NY and grew up in Long Beach, NY. William moved to Ocala from Clinton, New Jersey in 1998.
Survivors include his wife, Gina, of 65 years; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Radin, Long Beach, NY; six daughters, Mary Elizabeth Meagher (Kevin) Dix Hills, NY, Patricia Burns (Matthew) Acworth, GA, Theresa Loomes (David) Ocala, FL, Kathleen Rogers (Guy), Virginia Beach, VA, Maureen Farmer (David), Pittsboro, NC, Pamela Dean (Kevin) Annandale, NJ. William has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
William is predeceased by his parents, Edwin J. and Elizabeth L. O'Toole; and his brother, Edwin J. O'Toole, Jr.
He was a First Lieutenant in the Army after graduating from Long Beach High School, NY and St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY. He worked for ExxonMobil for 30 years in the Tanker Department working in Panama, New York City and Florham Park, NJ. After retiring from ExxonMobil, William was a realtor in Clinton, NJ with Coldwell Banker for ten years.
William loved any and all sports, but specifically football (NY Giants), baseball (NY Mets), and hockey (NY Islanders). His love for college and pro football couldn't come fast enough after the season ended. As William had no sons, his six girls quickly learned the love of sports too and were there dad's buddy attending many sporting events. William loved his home and spending time with his family. He loved gardening, playing golf on occasion and to read the newspaper daily. He loved his country and was a conservative.
A funeral mass will be held at 8:30AM on July 11, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A viewing will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM on July 10, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101 Ocala, FL 34471 or Queen of Peace Catholic Church in William's name. Online condolences may be sent to:
www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 10 to July 11, 2019